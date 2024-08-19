Charli XCX brings ‘Brat summer’ to Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand

US star Kim Kardashian has embraced the spirit of “Brat summer”, opting for British singer Charli XCX to front her shapewear brand’s new campaign.

Charli XCX features in a series of photographs showing her carefree spirit, stripping down into a sporty look while posing in the rain – donning a combination of Skims’ new cotton collection launching on August 21.

“Skims empowers people to feel confident in their own skin, which is the essence of brat,” the singer said.

Since the release of her album, social media has been gripped by the “Brat summer” trend – which the singer previously said can include “a pack of cigs and a Bic lighter, and a strappy white top with no bra”.

Charli XCX – real name Charlotte Aitchison – explained in a TikTok that Brat describes “that girl, who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes”.

For the campaign, shot by Petra Collins, Charli XCX wears a cotton rib tank and loose boxer short, alongside a cotton rib split neck bralette and boxer in marble stripe, Skims said.

The music star joins a list of famous faces who have modelled for Kardashian’s brand, including Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey, Nelly Furtado, Cardi B, Kim Cattrall and Usher.