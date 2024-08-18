Rock Against Racism successor planning gigs in towns hit by riots

Rock Against Racism (RAR) successor Love Music Hate Racism (LMHR) is to host a series of gigs in towns hit by far-right riots earlier this month.

LMHR is planning to organise a London gig featuring Paloma Faith, before arranging a series of concerts across the country in the next 12 months.

The group launched in the early 2000s to protest against the rise of the British National Party (BNP), and is now relaunching for the gigs.

The event will take inspiration from the RAR concerts of the late 1970s and early 1980s (PA)

The organisation said that since it reformed it had been “inundated” with requests to host a gig.

A spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We have been inundated with emails and social media messages from supporters wanting to put on LMHR shows since the far-right violence earlier this month.

“We are still working on a list of shows across Britain.”

It comes after the original 1978 RAR Carnival Against Racism concert in London’s Victoria Park saw the likes of The Clash, X-Ray Spex and Steel Pulse come together to protest against the rising number of racist attacks and support for the National Front in the UK.

The event was also arranged to protest against racist language used on stage by Eric Clapton in 1976, and the guitarist’s support for the anti-immigration views of former Conservative minister Enoch Powell.

Clapton has since expressed regret for the comments.

RAR continued to host carnivals until 1981 in the capital, as well as in locations including Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Leeds, with the likes of The Fall, The Specials and Buzzcocks taking part in later events.

LMHR said it would be confirming further details about the concerts “in due course”.

The latest planned events come after rioters took to the streets across the UK, including in Rotherham, Sunderland and London, following the stabbing of three girls in Southport.

Some 460 people have now been charged in connection with the disorder as of August 15.