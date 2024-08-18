Loyle Carner hails All Points East headline as ‘one of best days of my life’

Loyle Carner hailed his headline performance at All Points East as “one of the best days” of his life as he hyped the London crowd with poignant lyricism and guest appearances from Tom Misch and Jordan Rakei.

The London-born rapper, 29, entertained the 35,000 strong audience with hits from across his back catalogue during the gig held in his local area at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Guyana-born poet John Agard and activist and former youth MP Athian Akec joined him on stage for his biggest show to date to speak about racial identity, knife crime and to send a message of unity following the riots across the country in recent weeks.

After hyping up the crowd further with his track Plastic, he told them: “This is one of the best days of my f****** life.”

Agard performed a rendition of his poem Half-Caste, which addresses the negative connotations of the term and inspired Carner’s following track Georgetown.

“He’s a real legend. Without him there’s no me – I follow in his footsteps”, the Mercury Prize-nominated rapper told the audience.

Carner, who often addresses social and political issues through his confessional hip-hop, turned his attention to knife crime in the UK next by delivering a punchy rendition of his song Blood On My Nikes.

Akec to deliver the powerful speech he read out in the House of Commons during the annual Youth Parliament meeting in 2018 aged 16 and now features in Carner’s track.

“Back then he chose to speak about knife crime, he spoke beautifully, poetically, honestly, openly about this thing that’s taking kids like me and him, our f****** lives,” said Carner.

He then addressed the widespread riots of recent weeks, saying: “Online everyone wants us to be against each other, but how much easier is it for me to stand here and put all of my hope and faith in a young man like that and let him speak positivity, hope, unity.

“You don’t see young men like that, why? I love that young man with all my heart.”

Carner sent the audience further into a frenzy as he brought out London-born musician Misch and later New Zealand-Australian singer Rakai to perform a number of their collaborations, including Damselfly and Loose Ends.

The rapper also paid tribute to his loved ones during the special night, dedicating songs to his brother, children and partner.

He dedicated the song Homerton to his family and praised the women in his life who helped pave the way for him but do not get enough due recognition.

At one stage, the hip-hop artist recited a poem to mellow the crowd briefly so security could attend to a fan in the crowd.

He closed out the show with a rendition of his hit Ottolenghi as fireworks lit up the sky above the main stage, giving the show a warm full circle moment.

Carner cut through in 2017 with his debut album, Yesterday’s Gone, which garnered him a nomination for the prestigious Mercury Prize.

The following year, he cemented his space further when he picked up two Brit Award nods for best British breakthrough act and best British male solo artist.

His sophomore album – Not Waving, But Drowning – arrived in 2019 featuring collaborations with the likes of Misch, Rakei and singer Jorja Smith.

In 2022, he released his third studio album Hugo, which secured him a place on the Mercury Prize shortlist alongside acts including the Arctic Monkeys, Raye and Fred Again..

Ezra Collective performing at All Points East (Will Durrant/PA)

The 2023 prize winners – quintet Ezra Collective – also delighted the crowds at All Points East on Saturday with their blend of jazz, funk and Afrobeat music and their message of unity and “collective joy”.

The line-up also featured US rappers Nas and Andre 3000 as well as fellow south London-born singer Lianne La Havas, who showed off her soaring vocals with a soulful set in the afternoon sunshine.

Canadian producer Kaytranada headlined All Points East on Friday evening, with US singer-songwriter Mitski set to top the bill on Sunday.

LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie will all headline the east London festival next Friday and Sunday while Justice will top the bill on Saturday at Field Day, the electronic-focused festival day.