Brat summer infiltrates Mitski’s All Points East set

Mitski played a rousing set at All Points East on Sunday in a performance infiltrated by “Brat summer”.

The trend came about following the release of Charli XCX’s sixth studio album, Brat, with the singer saying its title describes “that girl, who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes”.

During the performance, at Victoria Park in east London, indie artist Mitski addressed fans and asked them to clap for all of the performers and staff members at the festival.

“Can we please give a round of applause to the crew and staff that made this all happen,” she said in between songs.

Audience members started shouting “Brat green” in response, seemingly in reference to the security personnel’s hi-vis jackets.

At first Mitski did not understand what the audience were trying to say, guessing they were shouting “rock cream” or “Rob three”.

“Why did you insist?” she said after finally exclaiming “Brat green”, which received shouts from the audience.

The Japanese-born singer took London music fans through her back catalogue, also playing songs from her most recent album, The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We, which peaked at number four in the UK albums chart following its release in September 2023.

Beforehand, the music artist, who pairs her performances with interpretive dance routines, encouraged the audience to join her in stretching and squatting.

Positioned on a bright red ring on East stage, the 33-year-old treated fans to some of her most well known tracks including Buffalo Replaced, My Love Mine All Mine, Working For The Knife and Washing Machine Heart.

Earlier in the evening, alternative singer Hayden Anhedonia, who performs under the pseudonym Ethel Cain, took to East stage to sing hits from her debut studio album Preacher’s Daughter (2022).

She was followed by singer Beabadoobee, real name Beatrice Laus, who thanked fans for helping her to achieve the top spot in the UK albums chart with her latest album This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

Mitski’s performance followed a headline set from Haitian-Canadian producer Kaytranada on Friday and English hip hop musician Loyle Carner on Saturday.

LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie will all headline the east London festival next Friday and Sunday, while Justice will top the bill on Saturday at Field Day, the electronic-focused festival day.