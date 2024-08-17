Paris Hilton ‘heartbroken’ after trailer fire on set of music video

Paris Hilton has said she is “heartbroken” after a trailer fire on the set of her Bad Bitch Academy music video.

In a post on her Instagram page the 43-year-old socialite can be seen returning to the trailer “assessing the damages” for the first time.

Hilton told followers she had lost an array of clothing, technology and shoes during the “disgusting” fire.

The blaze came as the star prepares to launch her second album. Infinite Icon, her first LP since 2006’s Paris, will be released on September 6.

In a caption accompanying the post, Hilton said: “Assessing the damages after yesterday’s fire. It’s heart breaking to see so many of my favourite things destroyed.

“All of the gorgeous custom outfits that we had made for the music video, designer couture outfits, all my favourite sunglasses, shoes, handbags, jewellery, computers, cameras, phones, and so much more.

“But thankfully everyone is safe and okay and that’s all that matters. Here’s hoping day two of filming Bad Bitch Academy is a little less lit. Clearly this #InfiniteIcon era is hot.”

As she showed followers the aftermath of the fire, Hilton pointed out that the roof had collapsed and added it “looks like a war zone”.

She said in the video: “A lot of you are asking about the fire yesterday, so I just came back to where it all happened, because I did not get to go in here yesterday.

“This is insane, it smells so bad. Oh my god, it smells, it’s like I’m in the movie Candyman or something. Oh my god, my Barbie blanket, my cookies.

“My god, the whole roof collapsed, this is disgusting, this literally looks like a war zone, the roof exploded off here.

“I did not notice it was this bad. I knew it was on fire which was terrifying, but like this.”

It comes after Hilton posted a picture of the trailer to Instagram earlier, writing: “Sadly an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today.

“As heart breaking as it is, I’m so thankful everyone is safe, and I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me, @hannahluxdavis, @heidiklum, @meghantrainor, @lancebass, and my entire team.”

In another post showing damaged items from the trailer, she added: “Not how I expected my music video shoot for Bad Bitch Academy to go.”

Hilton is the granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels, and rose to fame for her presence on the New York social scene and venturing into fashion in 2000, before starring in the reality TV show The Simple Life between 2003 and 2007.

She has also has a successful career as a DJ and has ventured into activism and TV presenting on programmes such as Cooking With Paris, The World According To Paris and Hollywood Love Story.