Eugene and Dan Levy to make Emmy history when they host 2024 ceremony next month

Eugene and Dan Levy are set to host the 2024 Emmy Awards, becoming the first father-son duo to take on the coveted role together.

The pair, who won big at the 2020 award show with their hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek, will host the star-studded event in Los Angeles on September 15.

Netflix dramas The Crown and Baby Reindeer are among the UK shows which are up for a host of awards, while leading the nominations this year are FX show The Bear with 23 nods and historical drama series Shogun with 25.

Eugene Levy (Ian West/PA)

Eugene and Dan Levy said in a joint statement: “For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough.

“We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15.”

The Canadian actors and writers co-created Schitt’s Creek, which first aired in 2015 and went on to win nine Emmy awards, including outstanding best comedy series.

The series saw them play a father and son, Johnny and David Rose, alongside Catherine O’Hara as the family’s eccentric mother Moira Rose and Annie Murphy as the daughter Alexis.

Eugene is also known for portraying Noah Levenstein in the hit 1999 film American Pie and the subsequent sequels.

He has also starred in a number of popular films, including Cheaper By The Dozen 2 and Father Of The Bride Part II – both with Steve Martin.

Dan has appeared in the hit Netflix show Sex Education and written and starred in 2023 drama Good Grief.

On their hosting roles, television academy chairman Cris Abrego said: “We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmys stage as hosts.

“Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together they are super-charged.

“I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.”

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said: “Eugene’s and Dan’s comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honouring this year’s best and brightest.”

Among the major UK nominations this year are Netflix’s The Crown, a fictionalised drama about the British royal family, which has received 18 nominations.

Its nods include outstanding drama series, with Dame Imelda Staunton and Dominic West picking up nominations for their roles.

Picking up 11 nominations was hit show Baby Reindeer, which follows the character Donny Dunn, played by writer Richard Gadd, as he is stalked by a woman called Martha Scott.

Gadd, who has said the series is inspired by his real-life experiences, received nominations in the outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series category and in the outstanding writing category.

Elsewhere, Idris Elba received a nod in the lead actor in a drama series category for his role as Sam Nelson in Apple TV+ series Hijack, as did Gary Oldman for playing Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses.

Naomi Watts was nominated in the outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series category for playing Babe Paley in Feud: Capote Vs The Swans, while Matt Berry received a nod for his role in comedy series What We Do In The Shadows.

Irish actor Andrew Scott scored a nomination for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his role in Netflix thriller Ripley, while Tom Hollander received a nod for playing American novelist Truman Capote.

The 76th Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 15 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.