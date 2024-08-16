Emmerdale’s Belle and Tom storyline to show how abusers can use pets as ‘weapon’

Emmerdale’s Tom King and Belle Dingle storyline is to show how domestic abusers can use family pets as a “weapon”.

During Friday’s episode viewers will watch Tom deliberately rev his car in the direction of Belle’s dog Piper in order to exert control over her.

James Chase, who plays Tom, said his character is “well aware of the control he can exert by using his dog” in his abuse of Belle, played by Eden Taylor-Draper.

“This deliberate act, although horrifying, is Tom’s way of getting back in Belle’s life,” he said.

“He knows her reaction to Piper being injured will mean he can then be the one to comfort her and get close to her again.

“It’s a desperate act, but Tom is clutching at anything at this time.”

For the storyline the British soap has been working closely with the charities Refuge and Dogs Trust.

Paula Boyden, veterinary director at Dogs Trust, said: “The recent storyline involving Belle, Tom and Piper is incredibly distressing, but sadly it is reflective of what we too often see through our work.

“Those we support share their stories of the many ways that perpetrators use pets to coerce, control, physically harm and threaten within abusive relationships.

“We’ve heard of perpetrators not letting survivors walk their dogs alone, stopping them from accessing vet care for their dogs or being able to spend money on dog food, and even repeatedly threatening to harm or kill their dogs.

“This is incredibly frightening, and leaves people feeling very isolated.

“Sometimes, perpetrators will even buy their partner a pet with the purpose of using it as a means by which to control and entrap them, preying on the strong bonds people have with their beloved pets.

“We know that people often delay fleeing abusive situations as they are fearful of what may happen to their pets if left behind, and unfortunately, many refuges are unable to accept pets.

“This is where our Freedom team steps in to provides a vital lifeline, offering a safe and secure foster home for dogs until their owners have found somewhere safe to live.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in demand for our service, so it’s more important than ever that we are there to support anyone experiencing domestic abuse who needs to flee to safety with their pet.”

Emma Pickering, head of technology-facilitated abuse and economic empowerment at Refuge, said: “Sadly we know that abusers will often use a myriad of different ways to inflict harm on their partner or ex-partner.

“Domestic abuse is rooted in power and control and often abusers will focus their abuse onto pets too.

“There is a big link between animal abuse and domestic abuse.

“Pets are part of the family dynamic and domestic abuse can have devastating consequences.

“We’ve seen links with economic control and animal abuse – whereby a perpetrator will withhold funds and prevent a survivor from buying pet food or paying vet bills, and we’ve seen tragic cases of violence against animals, as well as threatening behaviour like in this storyline.

“It’s important that soaps do not shy away from the horrific reality of domestic abuse and all its impacts.”

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said viewers will see Tom put Piper in “great jeopardy” to try and keep control of Belle and added that it is “all too common that domestic abusers will use the family pet as a weapon”.

Emmerdale airs at 7.30pm on ITV1 on Friday.

– You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk.