Sofia Vergara says she wants a Modern Family reboot

Sofia Vergara said she would reprise her role as Modern Family’s Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in a TV movie sequel.

The actress, who was born in Colombia, was nominated for four Emmys and four Golden Globe awards for her performance in the US sitcom, which ran from 2009 for 11 seasons.

“I’d die to be on that set,” Vergara told Variety of the series, which also starred Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Discussing a reboot, Vergara said: “It’d be so much fun. A TV movie maybe?”

Although the 52-year-old believes it may be early for the family to make a comeback following the last episode which aired in 2020, she is not opposed to the idea of a sequel so long as her former co-star Ed O’Neill does not die.

“I always joke with him, ‘Ed, don’t die. Because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us. You can’t be dead’,” she said.

US actor O’Neill, 78, played Vergara’s on-screen husband Jay Pritchett.

Since the finale of Modern Family, Vergara has won another Emmy nod for her title role in Netflix’s Griselda about “the Godmother” of Miami’s drug empire which aired in January to critical acclaim.

Vergara said she could relate to the show’s material, following the death of her older brother Rafael in 1996. She said he was killed by a Colombian cartel in a botched kidnapping attempt.

“It destroyed my family,” she said.

“It destroyed my mum. It changed our lives completely. We didn’t know what was happening, why he had been killed.”

After his death, Vergara invited her mother, sister and younger brother to live with her in Miami.

“It was hard, because I had to take responsibility for my whole family,” she said.

Modern family won 22 Emmy awards and a Golden Globe for best comedy TV series.