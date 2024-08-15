Reginald D Hunter says he regrets unfortunate heckling incident at his show

Reginald D Hunter says he regrets an “unfortunate incident” where two Israelis were reportedly heckled-out of his Edinburgh Fringe show

The US comedian, 55, has appeared on comedy panel shows Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, and regularly tours the UK.

His Fluffy Fluffy Beavers show at the venue Assembly George Square Studios was reportedly left by two people following the audience booing them over their objection to Hunter’s joke about Israel.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism said that the reports of the Georgia-born comedian’s event on Sunday are “extremely concerning”.

On Thursday, Hunter posted a statement on his social media accounts saying: “There was an unfortunate incident in my new show ‘Fluffy Fluffy Beaver’.

“As a comedian, I do push boundaries in creating humour, it’s part of my job.

“This inevitably created divided opinions but I am staunchly anti-war and anti-bully.

“I regret any stress caused to the audience and venue staff members.”

His “anti-war” reference appears to be a reference to the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has intensified following the attacks in October.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism wrote on X that “comedians are rightly given broad latitude, but they also have a responsibility to their audience”.

The campaign group claimed the two people were Jewish Israelis and were “hounded” from the show by the audience.

“We have seen this before in recent months, and venues must stand extremely firm against this kind of behaviour,” the post also said.

In 2013, Hunter was involved in a row about using offensive language at the Professional Footballers’ Association awards.

The PFA came under fire for the booking, and the agency that facilitated the gig claimed he went off script.

In 2006, a promotion poster for his comedy shows was banned with London Underground saying at the time it was “likely to offend”.