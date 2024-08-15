My favourite Taylor Swift song is London Boy, says Wembley show VIP Idris Elba

Idris Elba is attending US singer Taylor Swift’s Wembley Stadium show as she brings the European leg of her tour to an end.

The US singer, 34, began her five-date run at the London venue on Thursday, and Elba, Keith Richards’ granddaughter Ella Richards and Jameela Jamil were all spotted in the VIP area.

Asked whether he was excited to be there, Elba said: “Oh my God, yeah. Can’t you tell?”

He looked uncertain when asked if he identifies as a Swiftie but said his favourite song is London Boy, from her album Lover, which is thought to be about spending time in the capital with her former boyfriend, the actor Joe Alwyn and his friends.

Taylor Swift (Liam McBurney/PA)

Hackney-born Elba, 51, features at the start of the song talking to James Corden on his former talk show, the Late Late Show.

During the gig, Elba exchanged friendship bracelets with Sienna Lorenz, 19, a student at Nottingham University.

Ms Lorenz said: “I gave him a London Boy bracelet and it broke as soon as he touched it so I gave him the Style one and he said thank you.”

Erin Robertson, an American fashion designer who won television show Project Runway in 2016, also attended the concert.

The owner of fashion brand An_Erin said that she spent three days making a special outfit for her fiancee, former US footballer Stephanie McCaffrey, 31.

The top was pink and orange, and made entirely of Swift-themed friendship bracelets, including letters and coloured beads culminating in a halter neck.

Robertson said: “I made the top and it was inspired by the lyrics of The Man and all the friendship bracelets that everyone makes.”