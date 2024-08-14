Molly-Mae Hague on ending relationship with Tommy Fury: I am extremely upset

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have ended their relationship after meeting on Love Island in 2019.

The couple, who became engaged in July 2023, have one daughter together, Bambi.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have split up (David Parry/PA)

She wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

“Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

“I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

“Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x.”

They recently starred in the Netflix reality series At Home With The Furys together with Fury’s half-brother and fellow boxer, Tyson Fury.