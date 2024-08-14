Man charged with attempted murder over Trnsmt attack

A man is due to appear in court charged with attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was attacked at Trnsmt.

The teenager was attacked at around 3.10pm on the second day of the music festival on Glasgow Green, on July 13.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, which happened beside the Ferris wheel.

He is due to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Detective Inspector Willie Downie said: “We would like to thank members of the public and partners who assisted with our investigation.”