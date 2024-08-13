Kylie Jenner: World put pressure on teenage me to make the right decisions

Kylie Jenner has said the world “put a lot of pressure” on her as a teenager “to make the right decisions”.

The US reality star and businesswoman, 27, reflected on her past and the scrutiny she has faced, which has included speculation over which cosmetic procedures she has had.

Jenner previously revealed on hit reality show, The Kardashians, that she underwent breast augmentation before she got pregnant, aged 19, with her first child, Stormi.

Speaking to British Vogue, she said: “The world put a lot of pressure on a teenager, me, to make the right decisions.

“And I just have to be gentle with myself because, although I carried so much responsibility in the moment, I was just trying to do what was best for me. I was just trying my best as a human.

“I have to realise, ‘It’s OK, Kylie.’

“Looking back, I’m like, ‘God, I was 17, 18.'”

Speaking about her daughter, Stormi, she added: “I was 19 when I got pregnant, 20 when I had her.“

Kylie Jenner on the British Vogue front cover (British Vogue /Luis Alberto Rodriguez/PA)

Jenner has another child with her former partner Travis Scott, a son, Aire, who was born in 2022.

She said she experienced postnatal depression after giving birth and that “Stormi’s lasted a year”.

She added: “I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again, and (looking back) I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year.

“Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard. I didn’t know how to dress.”

She continued: “It hit me differently both times. Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about (typically).

“On the phone with my mum all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’

“Now my advice to all my friends having children is pick the name before, because when the hormones hit you can’t make decisions. You can’t.

“When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was.

“I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”

