‘Additional checks’ around Wembley to stop those without Taylor Swift tickets

Taylor Swift’s series of concerts at Wembley Stadium will have “additional ticket checks”, organisers have said.

The performances are “sold out” and the London arena says there will be stewards checking in and around the area to make sure that only those with tickets attend.

It comes following three shows in Vienna being cancelled over an alleged plot by suspected terrorists to attack the venue and fans.

Wembley Stadium has put an guide online for fans attending the dates in London on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, the last gigs on the European leg of The Eras Tour.

Swifties gather and sing in the city centre in Vienna on Thursday after the cancellation (Heinz-Peter Bader/AP/PA)

It says: “Standing guests – please refer to the colour zone on your ticket to get you to the correct queuing ramp. Seated guests – please refer to the colour zone on your ticket to get you to the correct turnstile.

“The quickest route to your entry point is by following the signage for the colour zone.

“Note: Additional ticket checks will be in operation at points in and around the stadium prior to entry. Please have your tickets ready to show stewards when asked.”

A merchandise megastore is located in the green car park and can be accessed on the five concert days, and on Wednesday and Sunday, when Swift is not performing.

Wembley Stadium says: “Overnight camping is not allowed.

“Wembley Stadium is situated in a residential area. We kindly ask that only those with tickets or those visiting our merchandise megastore turn up to the stadium to avoid disruption to the local residents and businesses.

“To support with the safe entry and exit of everyone within the stadium, no-one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium. Non ticket holders will be moved on.”

There are also guidelines for having only an A4-sized bag; not having face coverings for non-religious or medical reasons; no chains, chain wallets, studded jewellery or spurs; and no hard plastic as well as not bringing metal carabiners for friendship bracelets.

A plastic water bottle – no larger than 500ml in capacity – can be taken into the grounds, Wembley said.

Referencing Swift songs, the venue also said: “Make sure you plan your visit to Wembley Stadium well in advance and give yourself plenty of opportunity to Breathe.

“Check the weather before you go and dress accordingly. We could be in for a Cruel Summer.

“Leave plenty of time for your journey and plan ahead. The same for your return journey home.

“Read all the information provided and take note of what you can and can’t do. Don’t Shake It Off as not important.

“You’re definitely not On Your Own Kid. Large crowds are expected to attend each performance. Be aware of your surroundings and respectful to others”

Last week, events organiser Barracuda Music said “we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety” as there had been “confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium”.

A 19-year-old planned to target fans with knives or home-made explosives during the concert on Thursday or Friday, Austrian authorities said.

There was a further two people arrested, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old over the incident.

Chemical substances, liquids and technical capabilities were found at the home of the 19-year-old, authorities said.

They confirmed it did not ask organisers to cancel the concerts.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan previously told Sky News that he is “sure Vienna has got its own reasons” for the cancellation but the capital was “going to carry on, working closely with police (and) ensuring that the Taylor Swift concerts can take place in London safely”.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police previously said: “London plays host to a significant number of very high-profile events each year with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience.

“The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place.

“There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London.

“As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review.”