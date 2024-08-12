Strictly Come Dancing 2024 contestants: Full line-up revealed

Strictly Come Dancing’s 20th anniversary series is to welcome the show’s first blind contestant, Morning Live stars, Olympic champions and soap actors, all hoping to lift the glitterball trophy.

Here is a look at the full line-up who will be taking to the ballroom for the BBC One show when it returns to TV screens this autumn:

– Nick Knowles

Nick Knowles at BBC Broadcasting House (PA)

As well as long-running BBC renovation programme DIY SOS, 61-year-old Knowles has presented gameshows Who Dares Wins, Break The Safe and 5-Star Family Reunion.

He also took part in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018, and has hosted travel programmes such as the The Mighty Mississippi With Nick Knowles on Channel 5.

He co-wrote 2016 action comedy Golden Years, and released his debut album Every Kind Of People – covers of some of his favourite songs – in 2017.

– Montell Douglas

Montell Douglas (Tim Goode/PA)

Douglas is the only British woman to compete at both the winter and summer Olympics, and last year joined the reboot of Gladiators on BBC One as regular character Fire.

She competed in the 2008 summer Olympics in Beijing, in the 100 metres and 4 x 100 metres relay, and also at the 2022 winter Games, also in the Chinese capital, competing in the two-woman bobsleigh.

The Lewisham-born athlete, 38, set the British 100 metres record at 11.05 seconds in 2008, before it was broken by Dina Asher-Smith in 2019, who managed 10.83 seconds.

– Paul Merson

Paul Merson (David Jones/PA)

The 56-year-old former footballer made his name with Arsenal, joining when he was 17 and going on to win the PFA Young Player of the Year.

He spent 12 years with the Gunners, and had spells at Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Portsmouth, as well as earning 21 caps for England.

The ex-forward moved into punditry at Sky News, and also appeared as a fictional version of himself on AppleTV+ comedy show Ted Lasso. He has featured in episodes of Harry’s Heroes: The Full English and Celebrity Catchphrase.

– Sam Quek

Sam Quek (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Morning Live presenter won 125 international caps for the England and Great Britain women’s hockey teams, and secured a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In the 2017 New Year Honours, the Olympian was made an MBE for services to hockey, and after retiring has featured regularly on the BBC’s coverage of sports.

The 35-year-old co-hosted the BBC’s Tokyo Olympic Games breakfast programme and the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, is a Question Of Sport team captain, and has been on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

– Jamie Borthwick

Jamie Borthwick with Danielle Harold (Danny Lawson/PA)

Borthwick, winner of the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Christmas special with Nancy Xu, is known for playing Jay Brown on BBC soap opera EastEnders.

The 30-year-old won the best actor gong at the Inside Soap Awards in September 2023, a year in which the show dominated the event, recognised with the best storyline for Loving And Losing Lola, about Lola Pearce-Brown’s brain tumour diagnosis.

As part of the storyline, Borthwick, as Lola’s husband Jay, and Emma Barton, as Honey Mitchell, ran the London Marathon in character in honour of Lola after her death.

– Sarah Hadland

Sarah Hadland (Ian West/PA)

The English actress is best known for her roles in comedy programmes including Miranda, Horrible Histories, That Mitchell And Webb Look and Ballot Monkeys.

In Miranda Hart’s eponymous sitcom, which ran from 2009 to 2015, she played the main character’s best friend and sidekick Stevie.

She has appeared in the Daniel Craig-starring James Bond film Quantum Of Solace, comedy film Magicians and comedy Learners, starring David Tennant.

– Shayne Ward

Shayne Ward (Ian West/PA)

Actor and musician Ward rose to fame after winning the second season of TV singing competition The X Factor and later went on to star in ITV soap Coronation Street as former Underworld factory owner Aidan Connor.

Aidan’s depression storyline earned best single episode and best storyline gongs at the 2019 British Soap Awards as well as a best soap exit honour at the 2018 Inside Soap Awards.

The 39-year-old has also been in West End musical Rock Of Ages, had a Christmas number one with his first single, That’s My Goal, and also entered the charts with No Promises and Stand By Me.

– Chris McCausland

Chris McCausland (Ian West/PA)

The comedian is the first blind contestant to compete on the show.

McCausland lost his sight because of retinitis pigmentosa, a hereditary eye disease, which causes gradual degeneration of the retina.

After the Strictly announcement, the 47-year-old joked he must be the only contestant to participate in the show who has “never watched” it.

The Liverpool-born comedian has hosted his own show on ITV on Saturday mornings and has also featured on panel shows such as Have I Got News For You, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and QI.

– JB Gill

JB Gill (Ian West/PA)

The singer rose to fame as part of boy band JLS – alongside Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold and Oritse Williams – after they were runners-up on The X Factor in 2008.

The group had five UK number one singles, a UK number one album and embarked on numerous UK tours.

After the band’s initial 2013 break-up, Gill presented the BBC’s Songs Of Praise, then returned to the group when they reunited in 2020.

The 37-year-old also performed the jive with professional dancer Ola Jordan to Rockin’ Robin on the Strictly Christmas special in 2012.

– Tom Dean

Tom Dean (David Davies/PA)

The British swimmer confirmed he had signed up for the dancing competition after reaching the final of the men’s 200 metres individual medley last Thursday night.

The three-time Olympic champion intends to seek out the wisdom of his Team GB team-mate Adam Peaty, who finished ninth on the BBC show in 2021.

He said: “Naturally you want to take a break after you’ve had a full Olympic cycle and the opportunity arose. I thought it would be really exciting to try something a bit different.”

Dean won the men’s 200 metres freestyle title at Tokyo 2020 and last week, the 24-year-old from Bath, plus James Guy, Matt Richards and Duncan Scott, made history in the men’s 4 x 200 metres freestyle relay final.

In winning gold, they became the first swimming team to defend an Olympic relay title with the same quartet.

– Wynne Evans

Wynne Evans (Tim Ireland/PA)

The Welsh opera singer is best known as the moustachioed tenor from the Go Compare adverts.

Born in Carmarthen, he was crowned Celebrity MasterChef champion for 2023 and is a presenter on BBC Radio Wales.

Throughout his 25-year career, he has had two number one classical music albums, has been a principal at many major opera houses around the world and has delivered more than 200 performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

– Toyah Willcox

Toyah Willcox (William Conran/PA)

The singer and actress fronted the new wave band Toyah in the late 1970s and early 1980s, before embarking on a solo music career.

She has also performed in numerous stage productions and featured in films including 1978 drama Jubilee, 2015 horror comedy Aaaaaaaah! and 2019 sci-fi Invasion Planet Earth.

In 2018, Sir Paul McCartney presented Willcox with a Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts Companionship for outstanding achievement in music, drama, performance and media.

Earlier this year, she played at the Glastonbury Festival with her husband, musician Robert Fripp, on the Avalon Stage.

– Dr Punam Krishan

Dr Punam Krishan (BBC/PA)

Alongside her work as an NHS GP, Dr Krishan is the resident doctor on the BBC breakfast programme Morning Live and BBC Radio Scotland’s phone-in surgery.

She regularly reports on health news as a broadcaster on TV, radio and national newspapers.

The TV doctor previously co-hosted a podcast titled The Medic Mum and is the author of the children’s non-fiction book How To Be A Doctor And Other Life-Saving Jobs.

– Tasha Ghouri

Tasha Ghouri with Andrew Le Page (Ian West/PA)

The Love Island star, 25, who was the ITV2 show’s first deaf contestant in 2022, has become a campaigner for the deaf community and worked with 10 Downing Street and the Department for Education.

Ghouri, who was born deaf and uses a cochlear implant, met boyfriend Andrew Le Page on the reality dating show and hosts the podcast Superpowers With Tasha.

The trained dancer hosted a beginners’ tap class with Strictly professional Johannes Radebe at a community hall in Cambridge, watched by the Queen, in February.

– Pete Wicks

Pete Wicks (right) with I’m A Celeb winner Sam Thompson (Ian West/PA)

The 35-year-old began his career in reality TV on ITVBe series The Only Way Is Essex in 2015 before moving on to other shows.

He has since appeared on Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins – where he withdrew early on on medical grounds – E4’s Celebs Go Dating, BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef and ITV’s The Real Full Monty.

Wicks also was among the celebrities trying to help one contestant succeed in recent Channel 4 series The Underdog: Josh Must Win, and hosts a podcast called Staying Relevant with I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson.