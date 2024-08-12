John Williams has written the soundtrack of our lives, says actor Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford challenged people to “think of Indiana Jones without the march that introduces him” as he honoured film composer John Williams during a Disney Legends ceremony at the company’s biennial fan convention, D23.

Star Wars and Indiana Jones star Ford, who also received the legends status earlier during the ceremony at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, told the 12,000-strong audience: “John has written the soundtrack of our lives”.

A montage of the 92-year-old composer’s work was shown, featuring the scores to some of Hollywood’s most famous film franchises including Jurassic Park and Star Wars.

US composer John Williams (Hyperstar/Alamy)

“Think of Indiana Jones without the march that introduces him, think of Princess Leia without the gentle flute that plays her on or the opening crawl of the Star Wars film without its incredible orchestra,” 82-year-old Ford said.

“For over half-a-century, each and every time John Williams composes a new score, he finds a way to imbue the film’s story and characters with a timeless and essential quality.

“That’s because John is a storyteller and his language is the exquisite music that touches our hearts and inspires our greatness.”

Ford said in all his film experience, there is one “all-important collaboration that has brought me a unique form of joy” – referencing the soundtrack to films.

Producer Kathleen Kennedy, who worked with Williams on films including ET and Jurassic Park, said “it is no exaggeration to say that John Williams is the greatest film composer of all time”.

“His music has transcended cinema and become a part of our global culture, touching the hearts of billions, both young and old.

“John’s music has done as much to keep classical music alive, as it has to shape the world itself,” the 71-year-old added.

Williams, who was not able to attend the Californian ceremony, composed a special medley of his hit film scores performed by the Pacific Symphony for the audience.

A group of stormtroopers appeared on stage during a nod to his Star Wars track, which closed the ceremony.

Ford was honoured with the first award, using his speech to applaud Disney for the life it has given him – after receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

Harrison Ford attending the photocall for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (Doug Peters/PA)

Disney boss Bob Iger said Ford was “the definition of a leading man” and a man of “deep integrity and big heartedness”, describing it as a “true honour” to bestow Legends status on a “dear friend”.

Ford, best known for his roles as Han Solo in Star Wars and the globetrotting archaeologist Indiana Jones, said he was “really delighted and a little bit embarrassed” but “so very grateful” to be honoured.

“I love the life you have given me,” Ford told the convention. “I love the people I’ve had the opportunity to work with.

“We work in collaboration, no matter who we are or what we are doing, we are working on an idea.

“I have the privilege of being a storyteller, an assisted storyteller.”

Disney boss Bob Iger (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ford told the crowd “we have a bond between us” based on the “great products” Disney creates.

“Disney is a giant ship and a giant ship needs an able captain,” Ford said of Disney chief Mr Iger.

Ford, who appeared emotional, added: “The great generosity of that introduction deserves my acknowledging how important Bob has been in the work that I’ve done and in a creative and business capacity.

“But he has also become a dear and trusted friend.”

Ford also said he was “honoured” to be in the company of the other honourees, including Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis and Grammy winner Miley Cyrus.

The Disney ceremony comes days after Ford was seen in a sneak peek of the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, starring as President Ross before transforming into the Red Hulk behind the presidential lectern in front of the White House.