Olympics closing ceremony kicks off with golden voyager and French musicians

The Paris Olympics closing ceremony has kicked off with performances from a “golden voyager”, acrobats and acclaimed French musicians.

French indie rock band Phoenix, electro house artist Kavinsky and Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig were among the performers during the lively music section of the ceremony.

Sunday’s extravagant event opened with a rendition of Under The Paris Sky, from the 1951 film of the same name, performed by French singer Zaho de Sagazan and an accompanying choir.

Performers during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (David Davies/PA)

The group performed the song in the Tuileries Garden in Paris before French four-time gold medallist swimmer Leon Marchand appeared to carry a small flame to the Stade de France.

After thousands of Olympians poured into the stadium with their home countries, they joined together for some karaoke.

The sing-along section included Les Champs-Elysees, Gala Rizzatto’s Freed From Desire and Queen’s classic We Are The Champions.

The theatrical “record” section of the ceremony opened with dramatic music performed by an orchestra as a dazzling light show shot beams throughout the stadium.

The section pays tribute to the records set by the athletes as well as the “golden record” which served as a time capsule when it was sent into space in 1977.

A “golden voyager” dressed in an elaborate gold costume was then lowered to the stage from the roof to help tell the history of the Olympics.

Benjamin Bernheim performs during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (David Davies/PA)

On their journey, a cloaked individual presented them with a Greek flag, to represent the Games’ ancient origin.

The voyager was later joined on stage by a group of acrobats who were dressed as alien-like creatures who helped the voyager discover the Olympic rings which were hoisted from the stadium floor into the air.

French pianist and opera singer Benjamin Bernheim then delivered a rendition of Hymn To Apollo as composer Alain Roche played on a piano while being suspended in the air.

Versailles-formed band Phoenix cranked up the energy in the Stade de France with a lively performance of their hit Lisztomania as they launched the musical performance section of the ceremony.

Athletes invade the stage as Phoenix perform during the closing ceremony (David Davies/PA)

The group, who got the Olympians jumping along to their catchy tune, were later joined by Belgian singer Angele.

French electro house artist Kavinsky also performed his classic song Nightcall while a cloaked guitarist shredded after Cambodian rapper Vannda performed.

Vampire Weekend star Koenig then joined Phoenix to begin the handover to the States for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Later on, the show will see performances from Californian natives Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg as Paris passes the Olympic torch to 2028 hosts Los Angeles.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, who is rumoured to appear during the ceremony, has also been spotted in the stadium.