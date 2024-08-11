Catfish star Nev Schulman ‘lucky to be here’ after breaking neck in bike crash

Catfish star Nev Schulman has said he is “lucky to be here” after breaking his neck in a crash involving his bike and a truck.

The American TV presenter confirmed he is not paralysed and is expected to “make a full recovery” following the incident, which happened earlier this week as he was on his way to collect his son from school in New York.

The 39-year-old announced the news by sharing a series of photos and videos to Instagram of him wearing a neck brace in hospital as well as an X-ray of the break.

In other clips he can be seen trying to stand up with assistance, gently hugging his children, and showing the crack in his cycling helmet.

Alongside the post he wrote: “It’s true what they say – life can change in an instant.

“I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement.

“I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn’t). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn’t).”

The TV star continued: “I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralysed.

“My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS.”

He praised the care and expertise he received from the medical community, including the emergency unit and intensive care staff who have treated him.

Schulman added: “It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again.

“I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery.

“And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward.”

Nev Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo (Doug Peters/PA)

He also revealed he had gone on a family fishing trip the day before the accident at his son’s request, despite not initially wanting to do the last-minute outing, but he now feels “lucky” to have had that day.

Schulman rose to fame alongside co-host Max Joseph on the US TV series Catfish, which sees the hosts travel around America exposing people who dupe others using fake online dating profiles.

The show started in 2012 as a spin-off of the 2010 documentary film of the same name, which followed Schulman as he fell in love with someone via the internet only to discover they were not who they said they were.

Schulman and his wife, Laura Perlongo, have three children.