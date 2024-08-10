Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reveal title of Freaky Friday sequel

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are back in Freakier Friday, the sequel to their hit 2003 comedy.

The pair were greeted with a standing ovation on stage at D23, the Disney fan event, with Curtis describing the film – set to debut in 2025 – as “more fun and more emotional” than the original.

“We’ve stayed in touch throughout the years and we’re very close to each other so it feels like we are picking up from where we left off, which is really beautiful,” Lohan said.

“It doesn’t really feel like work, it just feels like a really great experience.”

Oscar-winner Curtis told the audience: “For me, it feels like no time has passed.

“We love these characters, we love each other, we love you and you love us and the movie and the story and what it means to you – that’s why we’re here.”

The pair confirmed One Tree Hill’s Chad Michael Murray and NCIS actor Mark Harmon are reprising their roles in the sequel.

And the band which Lohan’s character fronted in the original film is set to make a return, with Curtis stating: “Pink Slip is back.”

Lindsay Lohan and Curtis starred in Freaky Friday more than 20 years ago (Ian West/PA)

The audience were also shown a trio of pictures from the new film which saw Curtis sporting a silver bobbed hairdo driving Lohan in an open top car, the pair screaming while in pyjamas and both appearing to hold the hand of a fortune-teller.

In the new film, Lohan’s character Anna Coleman has a daughter of her own.

Freaky Friday, about a mother and daughter who switch bodies thanks to a magical Chinese fortune cookie, is based on a 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers. The original 1976 movie adaptation starred Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris.

Curtis added: “Seriously, the only reason we are back here doing this is because of your love for this movie.”