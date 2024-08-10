Lauryn Goodman’s sister ‘shocked’ by second Kyle Walker pregnancy

Former glamour model and Celebrity Big Brother contestant Chloe Goodman expressed that she was “shocked” to find out that her sister became pregnant for a second time with footballer Kyle Walker.

Lauryn Goodman had been in a dispute last month with Walker over the amount of money he should pay to support their one-year-old daughter, Kinara.

Kyle Walker has two children with former glamour model Lauryn Goodman (Lucy North/PA)

She previously publicly confirmed that Walker was the father of her second child, and sent a text to his wife Annie Walker last December stating: “Hey it’s Lauryn I just wanted to quickly tell you that Kyle is the father of our daughter.”

Chloe told The Sun that their relationship had been “strained” by the news, and she said she “would be lying if I said I wasn’t embarrassed” by the situation.

She rejected rumours that she knew about a continued relationship with Manchester City defender Walker, who also has four sons with Annie Kilner Walker.

She also said: “I was shocked when I found out Lauryn was pregnant a second time because I didn’t know they had rekindled things.

“I knew Kyle had been seeing Kairo privately and I was happy because all children should have a father in their lives.

“I hadn’t asked him if he was back seeing my sister, because I’d assumed nothing was happening.

“Lauryn hadn’t told me either. I told her, ‘I have no sympathy for you and Kyle now.’

“That was the start of our relationship becoming strained.”

Chloe also said that she and Lauryn have been “civil” and she is being cautious about their relationship.

She also said: “I don’t think it’s a case of forgiveness, it’s a case of timing. I’m not ready to sit down and discuss things with her yet.

“I feel I would get emotional and angry and I could say things I might regret.”

At the Central Family Court in London, the judge said Walker “acted with dignity and generosity”, adding he was “not persuaded” by many of Lauryn’s claims of needing items such as a £31,200 artificial turf pitch.

Walker was ordered to pay £12,500 per month in child maintenance – a figure he offered before the hearing began – and a sum of £5,000 for furniture, compared with Ms Goodman’s initial demand of £20,000.

He was also ordered to pay £30,000 for a car to be used by a nanny and other fees.

Chloe said: “To me, (Lauryn’s) demands showed she was angry and hurt and was going for the jugular.

“She’s been seen as the bad person and that’s justified with some of her actions, so she probably thinks she has nothing to lose.

“And people are looking at this from the view of an ordinary household income and saying, ‘That’s a disgraceful amount of money’.”