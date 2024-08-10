Jared Leto leads star-studded return to the Grid in Tron: Ares

Jared Leto, Greta Lee and Evan Peters have teased their characters in Tron: Ares as the film’s trailer dropped.

They surprised fans at D23, alongside original Tron cast member Jeff Bridges, with a “world-wide exclusive look” at the new film, set for release in October 2025.

The original film was set inside a computer programme called the Grid, where a computer hacker is abducted and forced to take part in gladiatorial games.

Fans were transported into the new video game world during the teaser, as the light cycles of Tron sliced cars in half on the road.

Leto joked “I never got around to signing my NDA” before telling the audience about his character.

“I play Ares, master control of the Dillinger Grid, a programme who’s looking for a way to make the real world his own permanently,” he said.

Peters plays Julian Dillinger, who shares a last name with the villain of the first Tron film.

“For those of you who know anything about Tron, you will know that the name Dillinger doesn’t always mean great things for those on the Grid,” he told the audience.

The original story followed video game developer Kevin Flynn, played by Jeff Bridges (Ian West/PA)

The original story followed video game developer Kevin Flynn (Bridges), who is inadvertently zapped into a brutal digital universe.

“To think we made the original in 1982,” Bridges said.

The actor reprised the role in 2010 in the sequel Tron: Legacy.

“It’s amazing, we never thought that it would have this legacy that has continued on all these years and here we are, what a beautiful time to bring this movie back to technology, and AI especially, which is omnipresent in all of our lives.

“What a perfect time to revisit this amazing world, or I should say more appropriately to have this amazing world visit us, because that’s what happens in our movie.”

Lee said she is “playing a human character” in the film, named Eve Kim.

“She’s a brilliant programmer whose greatest work provides a path for Ares to come into her own world,” she said.

US rock band Nine Inch Nails also appeared briefly on stage to announce they are scoring the film.