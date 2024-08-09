Spice Girl Mel B to switch on Blackpool Illuminations

Spice Girl Mel B has said she is “thrilled” to be switching on this year’s Blackpool Illuminations.

Melanie Brown, also known as Scary Spice, will be watched by an estimated 80,000 people at the annual lights switch-on, which this year involves a two-hour concert headlined by singer Ella Henderson.

“I’m so thrilled to be turning on the illuminations because Blackpool has played a big part in my life and career,” Brown said.

“I was just 16 when I came to Blackpool to be part of the Mystique dance group. To me it was the most glamorous place in the world – the Vegas of Britain.

“I had so much to learn, so fast and it stood me in good stead for everything that came later. I love the people, the place and, of course, the fish and chips – with plenty of scraps.

“So, to have the opportunity in 2024 to come back and turn on the Illuminations means so much to me. I’m really excited to get the party started!”

The celebrations will start with a 90-minute showcase of local talent from Up-Beat Rock Academy, which organises rock music tuition for students from across the Fylde Coast.

Before the main event, presented by Hits Radio breakfast show presenters Leanne Campbell and Joel Ross, the young people will be joined by Blackpool-based hip hop dance crew House Of Wingz.

The main event will open with the Massaoke karaoke show followed by a DJ set from former Pussycat Doll star Kimberly Wyatt.

Brown will then switch on the lights after The X Factor star Henderson takes to the stage at the Tower Festival Headland.

Mel B will switch on the Blackpool Illuminations (PA)

Blackpool Council leader councillor Lynn Williams said: “We are thrilled to announce Mel B as the 2024 switch-on star.

“Not only is she a member of one of the best-known girl groups on the planet, her work with vulnerable women and victims of domestic abuse is exemplary.

“It will be a pleasure to welcome her back to the resort where she started out on what was to become a stellar career.”

Last month, Brown received an honorary doctorate from Leeds Beckett University, which recognised her work advocating for domestic abuse victims.

The 49-year-old accepted an MBE in 2022 for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women, and became a patron of Women’s Aid, the national charity fighting to end domestic abuse against women and children, in 2018.

The Blackpool Illuminations switch-on event will take place on Friday August 30.