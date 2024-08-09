Charli XCX and Billie Eilish soar to number one in UK chart with Guess remix

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish’s Guess remix has soared to number one in the UK singles chart.

The original track features on the deluxe version of the British singer’s album, Brat, which took social media by storm following its release in June.

It has inspired the “Brat summer” trend and the singer said its title describes “that girl, who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes”.

Despite missing out on the number one spot in the UK albums chart, Brat has proved popular in online spaces such as TikTok, where users and celebrities, including Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones, have danced along to the track Apple.

The catchy pop tune has now climbed to number eight in the singles chart, according to the Official Charts Company, while 360 has risen to a new peak at number 11.

US music artist Eilish has previously topped the UK singles chart with Oscar-winning tracks No Time To Die and What Was I Made For?.

The pair released a music video to accompany their pop song on August 1 which shows them on top of a huge mound of lingerie.

Thousands of items of underwear used in the video were donated to the organisation I Support The Girls which helps women experiencing homelessness, poverty and domestic violence.

The two were also seen singing along to the track at Charli XCX’s 32nd birthday party, with other videos showing the singer dancing to the version of Girl, So Confusing featuring Lorde.

Brat’s popularity also saw the Kamala Harris US presidential campaign account change its banner on X to say “Kamala HQ” in the same font and neon green background as the Brat album cover.

Billie Eilish attending the Vanity Fair Oscars Party (Doug Peters/PA)

It came after Charli XCX posted “Kamala IS brat” to the platform, following the announcement that Ms Harris would make a bid for the US presidency.

In at number two in the UK singles chart this week is Please Please Please by US singer Sabrina Carpenter with the rest of the top five comprising Chappell Roan’s Good Luck Babe, Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather and the song Stargazing by English singer Myles Smith.

Chappell Roan also features in the UK albums chart this week and has managed to secure the top spot with her debut offering The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess.

The US singer released the record in 2023 but, according to the Official Charts Company, it did not debut in the UK albums chart until April 2024.

Elsewhere, Brat is in at number two while Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has moved down a place to number three, followed by Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft at number four.

Moving from number one down to the fifth spot is The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace) by American rapper Eminem.