Singer Shayne Ward and actress Sarah Hadland latest to join Strictly line-up

Singer Shayne Ward and Miranda actress Sarah Hadland are the latest celebrities to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Actor and musician Ward, 39, rose to fame after winning the second season of TV singing competition The X Factor and later went on to star in ITV soap Coronation Street as former Underworld factory owner Aidan Connor.

Strictly has been hit with controversy recent following a series of allegations from former contestants.

Both Ward and Hadland were announced on ITV’s Lorraine.

Ward’s Coronation Street character’s depression storyline earned a best single episode and the best storyline gongs at the 2019 British Soap Awards as well as a best soap exit honour at the 2018 Inside Soap Awards.

He said: “I’m buzzing to see all of the sparkles and magic that is Strictly in real life. I’m no stranger to live TV, but dancing Latin and ballroom in front of millions is a whole new level.

“No promises on my dancing ability, but I will give it my best shot.”

Miranda actress Sarah Hadland (Ian West/PA)

Ward was also in British horror movie Skendleby, and is the lead character in Channel 5 crime series The Good Ship Murder, as former police detective turned cruise singer Jack Grayling, who solves mysteries on board a ship.

He told the Lorraine programme that he “always felt nervous to do” the BBC One dance show as he thought he was not “good enough”.

“I don’t know why I had that thought,” he said.

“But now, many years later, and many years of my partner softly saying ‘You can do this’, I feel that, my God, that this is the right time. I’m excited about that.”

He said his two children, Willow and Reign, with Hollyoaks star Sophie Austin are “super excited” to see him take part.

When asked about the furore surrounding the show, which has seen 2023 participant Amanda Abbington make allegations about the teaching methods of her dance partner Giovanni Pernice, Ward said he has “hasn’t really seen anything” and was focused on having the “most amazing experience”.

Hadland said: “This show is just so beloved, isn’t it? I mean, people just really look forward to it happening. The whole excitement, the build up. It’s just really exciting to be part of that, really.”

Pernice rejects the allegations and fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima has also left the show.

Ward, who has also been seen in West End musical Rock Of Ages, had a Christmas number one with his first single, That’s My Goal, and also entered the charts with No Promises and Stand By Me.

In May 2006, Ward became the first reality TV star to be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds.

His first album, the self-titled Shayne Ward, reached number one, and a second album, Breathless, reached number two in the charts, but Obsession, released in 2010, peaked at number 15.

A fourth album Closer made it to number 17 in 2015.

Hadland, 53, has appeared in the Daniel Craig-starring James Bond film Quantum Of Solace, comedy film Magicians and comedy Learners starring David Tennant.

She also had a main role on the ITV sitcom The Job Lot as the nervous and lovelorn manager of a job centre Trish Collingwood, but is perhaps best known as comedian Miranda Hart’s best friend Stevie Sutton in semi-autobiographical BBC comedy Miranda.

The actress said: “I cannot believe I am part of Strictly.

“I feel particularly excited to be part of such an iconic show in its 20th year. I’m so ready for the glitz, glam and glitter and hopefully I can make everyone watching at home proud.”

Hadland has also appeared in comedy film Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans, Comedy Central sitcom Brotherhood and BBC drama series The Moonstone.

She and Ward were the eighth and ninth celebrity announced and they join a cast of Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans, singer and actress Toyah Willcox and TV doctor Punam Krishan, as well as comedian Chris McCausland and JLS star JB Gill.

The announcements come after swimmer Tom Dean revealed he will be appearing on the show, after reaching the final of the men’s 200 metres individual medley in the Paris 2024 Olympics last week.

And Love Island star Tasha Ghouri was unveiled on Wednesday alongside former The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks.