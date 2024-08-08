Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo stride into Emerald City in Wicked teaser

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo arrive in Emerald City to meet the Wizard of Oz in a new teaser for the upcoming blockbuster.

The two-part film is an adaptation of the hit musical, and stars Oscar-nominated actress Erivo as Elphaba, alongside Grammy-winning pop star Grande, who plays Glinda,

Directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M Chu, Wicked also stars Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

The 30-second clip sees Elphaba invite Glinda to board a train to Emerald City after she receives an invitation to meet with the Wizard of Oz.

“This is your moment,” Glinda tells Elphaba.

Other scenes show the duo walking hand-in-hand through the gates of the Wizard’s castle in Emerald City, with the screen reading: “Welcome to Oz.”

The teaser features Goldblum looking intimidating in his role as the Wizard.

London-born Erivo’s character says: “Something bad is happening in Oz. I’ve got to do something.”

The clip also includes shots of the yellow brick road, flying monkeys, and a fireworks display erupting from the castle.

It concludes with Elphaba smashing through a glass window before fleeing aboard a broomstick.

The film serves as a prequel to The Wizard Of Oz, exploring the bond and lost friendship between the two witches, with the pair already estranged in the film adaptation and classic novel in which Elphaba is known as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda as the Good Witch of the South.

The social media teaser comes after Grande and Erivo posed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games.

The first part of Wicked arrives in cinemas on November 28 in the UK.