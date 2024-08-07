Zara McDermott ‘happy’ to see Pete Wicks join Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Zara McDermott has said she is “so happy” to see Pete Wicks join the cast of the 2024 edition of the show, despite claims she was mistreated during rehearsals for the show.

The 27-year-old said realty TV star Wicks would have “the best time”on the series.

It comes a month after she said she “wrestled with the fear of opening up” about allegations regarding the training methods of her former dancing partner, Graziano Di Prima.

Di Prima has now left the show, after announcing: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.

“My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away.”

In a comment, posted in response to Wicks’ announcement that he was joining the show’s cast, McDermott, who made her name on the 2018 edition of Love Island, said: “This makes me so happy.

“You’re going to have the best time. I am so proud of you. I cannot wait to see you in some sparkles and maybe even some hot pants.”

She also posted an Instagram story of the announcement, with the caption: “I’ve never been so excited. Love you.”

McDermott was initially a policy adviser in the Department For Education, before appearing on Love Island and later on The X Factor: Celebrity and Made In Chelsea.

Her partner, former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, was also among those wishing Wicks well on the show.

His comment on Wicks’ post read: “I might cry, you’re going to be a sparkling sequin star. Love you brother.”

Wicks shot to fame on ITVBe series The Only Way Is Essex, and has gone on to appear on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls and Celebrity MasterChef.

Also congratulating Wicks was former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins, who appeared to respond to rumours she is dating him.

She said: “According to The Sun, I know what those hips can do. Proud of you.”

Wicks will join Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans, singer and actress Toyah Willcox, TV doctor Punam Krishan, blind comedian Chris McCausland and JLS star JB Gill, in the officially announced cast.