Ryan Reynolds, his mother and Hugh Jackman crash It Ends With Us interviews

Actor Ryan Reynolds, his mother Tammy and Hugh Jackman have crashed an interview with Brandon Sklenar for his upcoming film It Ends With Us.

In the video posted to Twitter, the trio can be seen pretending to interrogate Sklenar about his relationship with co-star and Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively.

The three start off suspicious of Sklenar, with Reynolds’ mum accusing him of “trying to replace my sweet gummy bear Ryan”, but once they leave they each begin to like him as they all conclude: “What a wonderful guy.”

It Ends With Us is based on a novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, and sees Sklenar and Lively play childhood lovers Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan.

The promotional clip begins with Reynolds sitting down and telling Sklenar: “It’s not every day the husband gets to interview his wife’s love interest.

“So I saw you posing in a photo with Mrs Reynolds, I’m sorry what do you call her? Do you guys have a nickname or something?

“So I saw this photo, and it’s pretty suggestive, I got it right here, and I’m going to get right to it.

“How do you explain that?”

Sklenar does not reply, and Reynolds begins to panic, and adds: “Jesus Christ, my heart is beating like crazy right now. It reminds me of when I went on that meth journey.”

Later on Reynolds’ mother sits down and begins to read a series of questions to Sklenar, she says: “Mum, it’s Ryan, I wrote all these questions, but don’t tell Brandon.

“I didn’t expect to love him so much, so don’t f***** blow this for me. Oh my god that language.”

Tammy goes on to tell the 34-year-old actor she had “stopped taking my blood thinner medication” as “if I can’t have you, I don’t want me”.

Sklenar replies: “Mrs Reynolds, you should probably keep taking your medication, and I’m a little worried about your son. Like he’s for sure addicted to meth.”

She then asks him: “Did you know that Ryan lost his father in 2015?”

The Deadpool star returns and interrupts his mother to say: “Ryan would love to have a new dad, to have a catch, and I think he could really use a man in his life, Hugh is no spring chicken any more.

“Blink once for yes, or blink once for I’d love to be your new dad.”

Reynolds then shakes the piece of paper with the questions on it at Reynolds and shouts “he blinked”.

Then finally Jackman appears in the interviewer’s chair and tells Sklenar: “I’ve never done an interview before, but I’ve done a lot of things, like crazy things in Australia.

“You do understand you can’t even get into pre-school unless you take a person’s life with your own bare hands, twice.

“So listen, I’ve just got one question, what are you doing messing with my best buddy’s wife?”

The camera then cuts to the three together behind the scenes talking about what a “nice guy” Sklenar is.

It Ends With Us is due to be released in the UK on Friday, August 9.