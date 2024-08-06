Rihanna ready to take flight in dazzling carnival costume

Rihanna made an impression at the annual Crop Over festival in Barbados, opting for a bejewelled costume featuring vibrant feathered wings.

The pop star, 36, created a regal look with an embellished gold ensemble adorned with crystals and coloured stones at Grand Kadooment Day – which marks the end of the festival.

The glimmering costume was completed with a matching headpiece and peacock-like feathers on her back in shades of pink, yellow and orange.

(Ian West/PA)

Rihanna appeared to be guarded by members of the Barbados military armed with assault rifles.

The Diamonds singer reportedly last appeared at the carnival in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic and giving birth to two sons – RZA and Riot Rose – with US rapper ASAP Rocky.

Crop Over is a traditional harvest festival which began in Barbados, held in honour of the sugar cane harvest.

Rihanna has been a regular at the festival in her home country over the years, often opting for jewelled lingerie sets including in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

In 2017, she impressed fans with her a colourful choices, dazzling with a bejewelled bikini featuring an intricate design, a shoulder pad decoration and embellished fishnet tights and neon green, pink and turquoise wings.

While in 2019 she broke tradition opting for a pink mini-dress with striking pink feathers, paired with green eyeshadow.