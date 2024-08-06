Liza Minnelli to release memoir claiming documentaries ‘didn’t get it right’

Liza Minnelli is to release a memoir after she claimed previous screen depictions of her life “didn’t get it right”.

The American actor and singer, 78, will release the book in spring 2026, which will take readers through her career, struggles with substance abuse and love life.

Minnelli is one of just 25 performers to win an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) and is the daughter of actor Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli.

Minnelli’s book will be released in spring 2026 (Nick Ansell/PA)

She is best known for her performances in 1972’s Cabaret, TV concert film Liza With A Z and 1977’s New York, New York.

Speaking of her new book, Minnelli said: “Since I was old enough to put pencil to paper, people asked me to write books about my career, my life, my loves, my family.

“Absolutely not. Tell it when I’m gone, was my philosophy. So, why did I change my mind?”

She went on to say that she felt documentaries about her career “didn’t get it right” and claimed they were made by people she said “didn’t know my family and don’t really know me”.

Minnelli added: “Finally, I was mad as hell. Over dinner one night, I decided, it’s my own damn story, I’m going to share it with you because of all the love you’ve given me.”

The book was written with the help of Great American Songbook ambassador Michael Feinstein, who has been friends with Minnelli for 40 years, and will be published by Grand Central Publishing.

She added: “Today, after incredible events and life-threatening battles.

“I am truly ‘Lady Peaceful, Lady Happy’, thank you all for loving me so much, being concerned about me.

“I want you to know I’m still here, still kicking ass, still loving life and still creating.

“So, until this book arrives, know that I’m laughing, safe in every way, surrounded by loved ones, and excited to see what’s right around the curve of life.

“Kids, wait ’til you hear this.”