Aimee Lou Wood says playing Sally Bowles in Cabaret revival ‘almost killed’ her

Aimee Lou Wood has said portraying Sally Bowles in the musical Cabaret “almost killed” her as she got so caught up in the performance.

The actress, who won a Bafta for her role as Aimee Gibbs in Netflix hit Sex Education, took to the stage last year as the flamboyant flapper in the West End production at the Playhouse Theatre.

Set in Weimar Berlin, the musical explores the hedonistic lifestyle at the Kit Kat Club and US writer Clifford Bradshaw’s relationship with cabaret performer Sally.

Wood told the Radio Times: “Years ago, an actor told me, ‘It’s really important to keep going back to theatre, because otherwise you’ll develop a fear for it, you’ll get stage fright,’ but after Cabaret, I am scared.

“I loved it, it was my dream role and it changed me as a person, but it almost killed me.

“Going on Sally’s journey every night was hard.”

The actress said she felt “naked on stage” while portraying the character.

“Afterwards, people would say I was great, and I was thinking, ‘I wasn’t pretending, I was actually just screaming and crying and having a breakdown,'” she added.

“The line between reality and fiction always gets blurred, but with Cabaret that line was just gone.

“I want to stay in the safe bosom of a TV set – I think I’m going to have to wait at least five years to do another play.”

Earlier this year, Wood picked up the gong for best takeover performance at the WhatsOnStage Awards for her role in Cabaret.

She has already lined up her next TV project, joining the cast of The White Lotus for its third series.

(Radio Times/PA)

She joins previously announced stars including The Gilded Age’s Carrie Coon, Party Girl’s Parker Posey and Mission: Impossible actress Michelle Monaghan.

Wood also stars in new BBC Three comedy Daddy Issues and played Sonya in the stage production of Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre opposite Toby Jones, who played the title role.

Cabaret was revived in December 2021 and in April the following year won seven Olivier Awards.

The new West End production has also seen model and actress Cara Delevingne, Holby City actress Amy Lennox, and Irish singer and actress Jessie Buckley take the lead role.

Heartstopper actress Rhea Norwood has taken over the role of Sally until September 21, while Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Bad Education star Layton Williams is portraying the Emcee, taking over from Olivier Award-winner Luke Treadaway.