Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff wrote to Home Office to keep young cricketer in the UK

Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff has spoken about how he wrote to the Home Office in order to keep a young Afghan cricketer in the UK.

Adnan, 16 at the time of filming, was the star of Flintoff’s young Preston cricket team, in the first series of Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams.

But in the latest On Tour edition of the BBC series it is revealed his asylum application was rejected.

Adnan’s foster parents can be seen speaking about the “difficult situation” and explaining that they went to Flintoff for help after the rejection.

His foster dad Barry says: “That was a very difficult situation, when Adnan didn’t get approval the first time from the Home Office it was really disappointing.

“We didn’t really know which way to go.”

His foster mother Elaine adds: “You find yourself not able to sleep at night, because scenarios are going through your head.

“What will I do if he has to go? What will I do if they don’t grant him asylum?

“Freddie asked us if there was anything more that he could do, and we said yes, write to the Home Office.”

It is then revealed that Adnan was granted asylum at the second attempt in August 2022, and that he will be able to apply for British citizenship in six years’ time.

As well as his asylum being granted, it is also revealed that Adnan has won a scholarship at one of Lancashire’s most prestigious boarding schools.

Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams On Tour will see the star take a cricket team of young people from his hometown to play in India (BBC/PA)

In a question and answer session for the BBC show, attended by the PA news agency, it was revealed Adnan was unable to attend as he was playing for the under-19 team of Flintoff’s former club, Lancashire.

After being reunited with Adnan, Flintoff said: “That’s the thing, imagine a kid in Afghanistan playing cricket with a piece of wood and a ball, somehow getting himself to Preston.

“I don’t think he could’ve imagined how different his life is and how it’s changed.

“It’s just so nice to see him thriving and see him happy more than anything.

“He just needed an opportunity, he’s a real asset to have.”

Adnan explains that when he first got to the UK he was unable to speak English, and goes on to add that Flintoff had given him “a chance”.

He says: “When I came to the UK, I couldn’t speak English, I didn’t have a passport or documents.

“But since I met Freddie, I have the chance, where I have the opportunity to do something in my life.”

The new series will see Flintoff take his young cricket team, including Adnan, on a tour of India, where they play a number of local sides and learn about the country’s culture.

Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams On Tour will air on BBC One at 9pm on August 13, it will also be made available on BBC iPlayer.