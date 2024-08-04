Former soap star Richard Fleeshman expecting first child with his fiancee

Former Coronation Street star Richard Fleeshman has revealed he and his fiancee Celinde Schoenmaker are expecting their first child together.

On Sunday the 35-year-old, who played Craig Harris on the British soap in the noughties, reposted a video showing his partner’s visible baby bump.

The clip, which the Dutch actress shared to Instagram, was captioned: “We’ve not met you yet, but never been more in love.

“I don’t think Luna (the cat) realises she’s not gonna be cutest in the household for much longer.

“@rfleeshman so many new adventures ahead.”

In a follow-up post shared to her Instagram story, she said: “Thank you for all your gorgeous messages, our hearts are completely overflowing and we feel so lucky to have such amazing people in our lives.”

Among the celebrities congratulating the couple were Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore and former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher.

Podcaster and author Giovanna Fletcher said: “I love this for you all” while musical theatre star Carrie Hope Fletcher told Schoenmaker: “What a journey you’re about to embark upon!

“Motherhood already suits you so well. Love you!”.

Fleeshman announced his engagement in 2022 in a photo to Instagram captioned: “Went to Africa with my girl. I’ll be heading home with a fiancee. Couldn’t be happier”.

Alongside his role in Coronation Street, Fleeshman has credits in TV series The Sandman and The Ark and has also starred in West End theatre productions.