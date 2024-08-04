Charli XCX on track to secure second number one single in UK with Guess

Singer Charli XCX is on track to secure her second number one UK single with Guess, taken from the deluxe version of her album Brat.

The album has inspired the “Brat summer” trend and the singer said its title describes “that girl, who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes”.

The British music artist has received a leg up in the charts after the release of the Guess remix featuring US singer Billie Eilish, according to the Official Charts Company first look.

A music video for the track, directed by Aidan Zamiri, was released on Thursday and saw them climbing a mountain of lingerie, with Eilish driving a bulldozer.

Thousands of items of underwear used in the video for the remix were then donated to the organisation I Support The Girls which supports women experiencing homelessness, poverty and domestic violence.

The singer, real name Charlotte , 32, last topped the UK singles chart in 2013 when she featured on Icona Pop’s song I Love It.

She was recently shortlisted for the Mercury Prize album of the year award with a number of other artists, including Irish singer CMAT and indie outfit The Last Dinner Party.

She had also been nominated for the prize in 2020 with How I’m Feeling Now.

Despite missing out on the number one spot in the UK albums chart, Brat has proved popular in online spaces like TikTok, where users and celebrities, including Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones, have danced to the track Apple.

Billie Eilish at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 (Doug Peters/PA)

According to the Offical Charts Company the song is predicted to enter the UK singles chart top 10 for the first time on Friday.

Meanwhile 360, which has a music video with more than nine million views on YouTube, is expected to reach a new peak midweek at number 11.

Brat’s popularity also saw the Biden-Harris US presidential campaign account change its banner on X to say “Kamala HQ”, using the same font and neon green background as the Brat album cover.

It came after Charli XCX posted “Kamala IS brat” to the platform, after the announcement that the vice president would make a bid for the White House.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, Please Please Please by US singer Sabrina Carpenter is expected to move down to number two while Chappell Roan’s Good Luck Babe is set for number three.

Also expected to make the top five is Birds Of A Feather from Eilish and Stargazing by English singer Myles Smith.

The Official Charts Company’s first look is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.