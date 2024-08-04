Charli XCX embraces ‘Brat summer’ while partying with Lorde for her birthday

Singer Charli XCX has embraced the spirit of “Brat summer” by celebrating her birthday partying the night away with celebrities including Lorde and Billie Eilish.

In June the singer, real name Charlotte Aitchison, released her sixth studio album, Brat, which grabbed hold of the internet with its neon green cover and catchy experimental pop tunes.

In videos posted to social media from Saturday night, the Boys singer can be seen dancing to hits from the record, appearing alongside Lorde while their collaborative version of Girl, So Confusing plays.

The remix, which details the complexities of their friendship, was released following speculation that the song, which includes lyrics “they say we’ve got the same hair”, was written about the singer from New Zealand.

Aitchison, who turned 32 on Friday, wore black hot pants, knee-high boots, sunglasses and a white T-shirt with a cut-out detail to the celebrations.

Photos appear to show celebrities including the The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, Spanish singer Rosalia, and Twisters actor Glen Powell arriving at the event.

Nelly Furtado, known for songs including Maneater and Promiscuous, posted a video of the party to Instagram and wrote: “Happy b-day Charli XCX.”

Elsewhere, The White Lotus actor Lukas Gage shared a video to social media of Lorde and Aitchison dancing together as their song played.

The artist was also captured partying with US singer Eilish, who sang along to Guess, which features on the deluxe version of Aitchison’s latest album.

The two released a remix of the song earlier in the week as well as a music video which saw them climbing up a mountain of lingerie, with Eilish in a bulldozer.

Charli XCX attending the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Thousands of items of underwear used in the video were donated to the organisation I Support The Girls which helps women experiencing homelessness, poverty and domestic violence.

According to the Official Charts Company’s first look, the release has given the singer a leg up in the UK singles chart, with Guess expected to chart at number one next week.

Since the release of her album social media has been gripped by Brat summer, a trend which, according to Aitchison can include “a pack of cigs and a Bic lighter, and a strappy white top with no bra”.

The singer explained in a TikTok that Brat describes “that girl, who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes”.

The album’s popularity has also seen the Kamala Harris US presidential campaign account change its banner on X to say “Kamala HQ” in the same font and neon green background as the Brat album cover.

It came after Charli XCX posted “Kamala IS brat” to the platform, following the announcement that US Vice President Ms Harris would make a bid for the presidency.