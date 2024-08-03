Snoop Dogg wears equestrian kit as he watches dressage at Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg arrived ready for action at Saturday’s dressage team grand prix special at the Paris Olympics decked out in full equestrian gear.

The 52-year-old was dressed in breeches, a dressage tailcoat, and hard hat as he took a trip around the Chateau de Versailles venue accompanied by US businesswoman and food writer Martha Stewart.

The rapper and actor, full name Calvin Broadus Jr, got to enjoy a fine performance from British rider Becky Moody, who clocked up a leading first-round score aboard her horse Jagerbomb.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart watching the dressage team grand prix special at the Chateau de Versailles at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (Mike Egerton/PA)

Snoop said he would be bringing carrots and apples for the horses when he appeared alongside Stewart on NBC’s Today show on Friday.

“Snoop called me and he knows I know horses,” Stewart told the show.

“He’s a little fearful of horses.”

“So we’re going to do dressage at the grand prix tomorrow,” she added.

“I have to keep him away from the horses, no feeding, no sugar, nothing, but we’re going to have so much fun.”

The unlikely duo have hosted a show together called Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party where they invite celebrity guests to partake in culinary challenges.

Snoop Dogg watching the dressage team grand prix special (Mike Egerton/PA)

In another interview the rapper, who is working for NBC throughout the Games, told the US channel: “I’m interested in the horses that dance and I want to give them some carrots and apples and make sure that the horses are fed properly before they do their thang.”

He also reflected on carrying the Olympic flame for a short leg, and said: “Something I’m gonna be able to live with and be happy with (is) to know that I was the face and the voice of peace for that one moment in time.”

The rapper has also been spotted watching judo, beach volleyball and gymnastics, where he was seen sporting a T-shirt with Simone Biles’ face on it.

He added his own particular touch to Olympic commentaries in Tokyo, when he famously described a dressage competitor as a “crip-walking horse”.