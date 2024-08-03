Drag Race’s Bimini reveals hair transplant: I feel vulnerable but I’m owning it

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Bimini Bon Boulash has revealed they have had a hair transplant and they feel “vulnerable” sharing the news.

The TV star and music artist, 31, who was a runner-up on the second season of the UK series, said their hairline started to recede “when I was discovering my identity”.

In an Instagram story, Bimini said: “As a queer person this is a procedure I have wanted to have since I was about 13.

“I’m so excited for the results and thought it would be cool to share with anyone else that may also be experiencing the feelings I had.”

Hair transplants are a form of cosmetic surgery that involve moving hair to an area that is thin or bald, according to the NHS website.

In the post Bimini, the stage name of Tommy Hibbitts, gave a trigger warning and said they would be showing their surgery on the next slide.

Accompanying the photo, which showed the reality star with red dots of blood on their forehead, Bimini wrote: “On Thursday I had a hair transplant.”

They added: “From around the age of 13/14 I started to recede and when I was discovering my identity and who I was it was something about myself and my body that was so masculine and I couldn’t control.

“I was quite self-conscious about it right up until about 2018 when I cut my hair into a mullet.

“I still knew I wanted to get a transplant at some point.

“This is something quite personal and I feel vulnerable sharing but I’m here to own it as I know I won’t be the only person that has felt like this.

“I’m so glad I’ve had it done and I’m currently resting and taking it easy.

“I’m happy, healthy and so excited.”