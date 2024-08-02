Craig Revel Horwood calls for results of BBC Strictly probe to ‘find out truth’

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has said he is looking forward to the conclusion of the BBC investigation into allegations made by Amanda Abbington about Giovanni Pernice’s behaviour during rehearsals so that “we can get on and start enjoying a new series”.

Italian professional dancer Pernice has rejected allegations of “threatening or abusive behaviour” made by Sherlock actress Abbington, who was partnered with him in 2023 before he left the show.

The results of the investigation, launched by the BBC following the allegations, have not yet been published by the corporation.

Revel Horwood, 59, told ITV’s This Morning on Friday that he was “completely and utterly shocked” by the whole situation.

He said: “I just want the investigation to be over so I can find out myself the truth because I have nothing really to say.

“It’s really hard to pass judgment or comment on ‘he said this, she said that’, it’s really difficult and it has erupted.

“And of course I’ve watched the Amanda tape and I’m just blown away … Completely and utterly shocked by the whole situation.”

In an interview with her former Strictly co-star, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, for Channel 4 News, she claimed there are 50 hours of video footage – from cameras she alleges were installed after she raised concerns during her first week – which Pernice “doesn’t want anyone to see” but have been reviewed by the BBC.

The actress claimed producers were “shocked and horrified” after they viewed her training films, but said she is unable to provide more detail because of the ongoing BBC review of her complaint.

Revel Horwood said he “knew nothing” about the allegations before they came to light as the judges are kept “very separate” from the contestants during filming.

Asked if he feels the BBC has taken the necessary steps to investigate the claims, the judge said: “I really hope so, for their sake and mine, of course, and the future of Strictly Come Dancing.

“It is a serious issue and I think it has to be addressed.”

Actress Amanda Abbington (Ian West/PA)

The Strictly star added that the show’s introduction of a chaperone during training is a “really great idea”.

“I think it’s a good thing because it not only protects the dancer or the pro, it protects the celeb as well as the production team,” he said.

Reflecting on his training growing up some 45 years ago, Revel Horwood revealed his Russian ballet teacher would hit him with canes during training.

He said at the time he thought it was “quite good” as it helped teach him but he noted that would not be allowed nowadays.

“Life has developed and change in the teaching world everywhere. And I don’t mean just in dance, but in training in the Olympics, for instance, for acrobatics, for everybody.

“So I think it’s really important to know what is and what isn’t allowed.”

Revel Horwood explained the training professional dancers endure is similar to what Olympians go through, but noted that Strictly Come Dancing is not designed for professional athletes.

Former Strictly professional dancer Giovanni Pernice (Ian West/PA)

He said: “Strictly is not the Olympics, it’s a bunch of celebrities learning to dance from scratch, from nothing, by amazing pros who have been in the business since they were three and trained within an inch of their lives.

“So you’re putting two very different powerhouses, given the celebrities are already famous for something else.”

Last month, professional dancer Graziano Di Prima left the show after allegations about his treatment of Love Island star Zara McDermott in 2023.

Paralympian Will Bayley also revealed he suffered a serious injury while performing a jump during Strictly rehearsals in 2019, and claimed he was shown “no duty of care”.