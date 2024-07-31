Ronan Keating signs off from Magic Radio show: I’m not crying, you’re crying

Radio presenter and singer Ronan Keating became emotional as he said farewell during his last Magic Radio breakfast show.

The Irish star, who found fame in boyband Boyzone, announced last month that he would step down from the role to spend more time with his family.

During the broadcast, the 47-year-old treated listeners to a special performance of his hits Life Is A Rollercoaster and When You Say Nothing At All.

Keating joined the radio station in 2017 and co-hosted his breakfast show with Harriet Scott.

Signing off from the radio show, he said: “It’s actually hitting me now. No it really is. I can’t believe we lasted seven years. I can’t believe we were allowed to do this for seven years. It’s been so much fun.

“It’s all about you now Harriet, so good luck… and you have taught me so much honestly you’re the radio legend the DJ legend and I have loved it.

“I’ve loved every minute that we’ve had, you’ve been amazing and a great mentor to me Harriet. I have loved broadcasting the stories from the listeners over the years. I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

Addressing the listeners, he added: “It’s been amazing, thank you all so much for listening for the last seven years. I have loved every single morning.

“It’s been hard to get out of bed early but you guys have been worth it so thank you so much.”

As he finished the show, colleagues from Magic Radio and sister stations across parent company Bauer Media lined the corridors and applauded him as he exited the building.