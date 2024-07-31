James Gunn celebrates completion of filming Superman: ‘And that’s a wrap’

US writer and director James Gunn has announced the much-anticipated new Superman blockbuster has wrapped filming.

The co-chief executive of DC Studios previously announced that he would be writing and directing the new Superman film, with “the true beginning of the DCU” scheduled for release on July 11 2025.

The 57-year-old shared a photograph from the “first week of shooting in Svalbard Norway” on Instagram, featuring David Corenswet who plays Superman (Clark Kent) and British star Nicholas Hoult – who plays villain Lex Luthor – sporting a shaved head.

“And that’s a wrap,” Gunn captioned the image.

“God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life.

“I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much.

“And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honour.

“The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set – and for that I am forever grateful.”

The film will see The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan playing Lois Lane, while the cast also includes Sara Sampaio as Superman’s Eve Teschmacher and Maria Gabriela De Faria playing a villain named Engineer.

In February last year, Gunn said his aim as co-CEO alongside Peter Safran, was to connect characters across the DC Universe as part of an eight to 10-year plan.