Writer of Harry Potter stage show ‘proud to still be here’ on eighth anniversary

The writer of the Harry Potter And The Cursed Child stage show says he is “proud” the show is still running as it celebrates its eighth anniversary.

The show, penned by Jack Thorne, has been seen by more than one and a half million people in the West End, and by 11 million in theatres in New York, Hamburg and Tokyo.

It was first performed at the capital’s Palace Theatre on July 30, 2016.

Jack Thorne says he is ‘proud’ Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is still running (Ian West/PA)

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child was written by Thorne, alongside original Harry Potter author JK Rowling and director John Tiffany, and Thorne said the production has been a “beautiful experience”.

He said: “Making Harry Potter And The Cursed Child was a beautiful experience, working with John and our talented creative team and cast has been a wonderful journey.

“It really has been a team effort from every person involved in the show, and we are all proud to still be here eight years on.”

Based 19 years after the original Harry Potter series, the show sees Harry, Ron and Hermione joined by a new generation of witches and wizards at Hogwarts, as they go on a race through time to stop mysterious forces.

Alongside the play, Thorne has also adapted Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials for television, and written the 2017 film Wonder, as well as 2020 Netflix film Enola Holmes.

Director Tiffany praised the theatre show’s cast for their “tireless” work and its “fantastic audiences”, as the performance continues to book until April 6, 2025.

He said: “We have been on an incredible journey over the last eight years, from opening the original production at the Palace Theatre in 2016 to taking the show to audiences worldwide.

“We have collaborated with many wonderful artists over the years, both on and off stage, all of whom have worked tirelessly to bring Harry Potter And The Cursed Child to our fantastic audiences each and every performance.”

There have been 2,740 performances of part one and two of the show by the 46-strong London cast to date.

The show will begin a run at Chicago’s James M Nederlander Theatre in September.