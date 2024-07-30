Sandra Bernhard ‘sad’ she could not ‘maintain’ friendship with Madonna

US actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard has said it makes her “sad” that she could not maintain her friendship with Madonna.

The Roseanne star, 69, opened up about her relationship with the pop singer on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s podcast Dinner’s On Me.

Modern Family actor Ferguson, 48, pondered whether the “separation of that friendship” was “a little bit harder” for her and asked if it “would be fine” if the two “saw each other tomorrow”.

Madonna famously appeared on Late Night With David Letterman with Sandra Bernhard (Yui Mok/PA)

Bernhard said: “It would be fine, but, I don’t know what it would be, and I hate getting nostalgic and caught up in that time because it was such like the perfect time.

“The late ’80s, when I was doing my one woman show here in New York, and I was friends with her and doing Letterman all the time.

“And everything was just so fresh. So there are times that it really makes me sad that we couldn’t maintain our friendship. I mean, I could’ve.”

Bernhard and Madonna famously appeared side by side, wearing matching outfits, during an appearance on Late Night With David Letterman in 1988.

Reflecting on their friendship in 2021 Bernhard told the Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast: “Certainly for me, I learned that I didn’t really like that level of visibility.”

Bernhard is most known for playing Nancy Bartlett in US sitcom Roseanne and has also starred in American Horror Story and Pose.