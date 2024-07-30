French DJ files complaint over Paris Olympics opening ceremony abuse

A French DJ who performed during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony has filed a legal complaint after becoming the target of online abuse.

Barbara Butch appeared alongside a number of drag queens at the event for a segment that sparked controversy as some viewers regarded it as referring to The Last Supper.

Former US president Donald Trump told Fox News he thought it was “a disgrace”, but the ceremony’s artistic director Thomas Jolly has repeatedly said he was not inspired by the Leonardo da Vinci painting showing Jesus Christ and his apostles.

Paris Olympics organisers have said there was “never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group” and the intent was to “celebrate community tolerance”.

Butch’s lawyer, Audrey Msellati, told the Associated Press (AP) the complaint was filed with the Paris prosecutor’s office, which must then decide whether it warrants a formal police investigation.

The DJ said she was “honoured to take part in the Paris 2024 opening ceremony” but the messages she has received “are increasingly extreme”.

Msellati said in a statement, posted to Butch’s Instagram: “Since the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, artist, DJ, and activist Barbara Butch has been the target of an extremely violent campaign of cyber-harassment and defamation.

“She has been threatened with death, torture, and rape, and has also been the target of numerous antisemitic, homophobic, sexist, and grossophobic insults.

“Barbara Butch condemns this vile hatred directed at her, what she represents, and what she stands for.

“Indeed, her commitments and personal values of benevolence, inclusivity and love for others have always been at the heart of her artistic project: promoting festivities for all, regardless of age, sexual orientation, origin, religion or gender.

“She is today filing several complaints against these acts, whether committed by French nationals or foreigners, and intends to prosecute anyone who tries to intimidate her in the future.”

Butch said on her Instagram page: “I was extremely honoured to take part in the Paris 2024 opening ceremony as a top artist, and to share my vision of the party.

“My heart is still full of joy and I thank you for all the love and strength you have given me since then.”

Speaking about the complaint, she added: “Although at first I decided not to speak out to let the haters cool down, the messages I receive are increasingly extreme.

“All because I’ve had the honour of representing my country’s diversity through art and music, alongside other artists and performers I admire.

“Whatever some may say, I exist. I’ve never been ashamed of who I am, and I take responsibility for everything – including my artistic choices.

“All my life, I’ve refused to be a victim: I won’t shut up. I’m not afraid of those who hide behind a screen, or a pseudonym, to spew their hatred and frustrations. I will fight them without ever trembling. I’m committed, and I’m proud.”

In 2023 the DJ was honoured as a Pride Icon at the Attitude Pride Awards and told the publication she was forced to close her restaurant in the south of France due to homophobia.

The organisers for the Paris Olympics have been approached for comment.