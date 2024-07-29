Footballer and pundit Paul Merson latest star tipped for Strictly line-up

Footballer and pundit Paul Merson and DIY SOS star Nick Knowles are among the stars tipped to join the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The show is due to return to screens this autumn despite a storm of controversy over the treatment of contestants in the competition.

The results of an investigation, launched by the BBC following allegations made about Giovanni Pernice by former participant Amanda Abbington, will reportedly be published this week.

Giovanni Pernice was accused of ‘threatening or abusive behaviour’ by his former partner Amanda Abbington, who was on the show in 2023 (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

The celebrity line-up for the upcoming series is yet to be announced but will reportedly include former Arsenal player Merson, who is now a Sky Sports pundit.

The star, who also had spells at Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Portsmouth, earned 21 caps for England during his career before moving into punditry.

Merson has been open about his struggles with drug, alcohol and gambling addiction, as well as his battle with depression.

He will join the line-up alongside TV star Knowles, according to The Sun.

The daytime TV presenter is no stranger to the programme and last year he teamed up with some of the professional dancers, including Katya Jones and Luba Mushtuk, for a Strictly special of his home makeover series.

Nick Knowles is no stranger to Strictly Come Dancing, having hosted the professional dancers on his home makeover series (Yui Mok/PA)

In the episode, the dancers helped to add sparkle to an inclusive performing arts charity in Wallsend, transforming a derelict sports club into a creative home for their young people.

Other stars rumoured to be heading for the dancefloor include blind comedian Chris McCausland, The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks and social media star Grace Keeling, better known as GK Barry.

The BBC will be hoping the results of the investigation do not overshadow the announcement of the line-up and the new series, as the show marks its 20th anniversary.

On Saturday, TV presenter Laura Whitmore alleged that she was subjected to “inappropriate behaviour” during her stint on the programme.

Laura Whitmore became the latest celebrity to claim there was ‘inappropriate behaviour’ on the programme, though she did not name partner Giovanni Pernice in her allegations (Ian West/PA)

The former Love Island host, 39, was partnered with Pernice in 2016 and was the seventh celebrity eliminated. Whitmore did not name Pernice in her allegations.

Pernice, 33, has previously rejected “threatening or abusive behaviour” allegations made by Sherlock actress Abbington, who was partnered with him in 2023 before he exited the show.

It has been reported that the dancer is now being lined up for ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.