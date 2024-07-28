Olympic organisers say sorry for any ‘offence’ caused during opening ceremony

The organisers of the Paris Olympics have apologised for any offence caused by religious depictions during the opening ceremony.

Friday’s showpiece drew some criticism for a banquet scene, where Drag Race France host Nicky Doll and other drag queens from the franchise had a moment that has been interpreted to resemble Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper painting.

Some religious groups condemned the ceremony, including the Catholic Church in France which said it included “scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity”, as it was claimed it referenced the painting of Jesus Christ and his apostles.

In a press conference on Sunday, Paris 2024 organiser Anne Descamps apologised for any offence caused and insisted that the ceremony intended to “celebrate community tolerance”.

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group,” she said.

“On the contrary, I think Thomas Jolly did try to intend to celebrate community tolerance. We believe this ambition was achieved, if people have taken any offence, we of course are really sorry.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) welcomed the French response.

Doll, real name Karl Sanchez, said it was a “dream” to represent France, and told those who had “their feathers ruffled seeing queerness on their screen: We ain’t going anywhere” in an Instagram post.

During the segment of voguing and fashion walking with drag queens, Greek god Dionysus took centre stage on a table with French actor Philippe Katerine, who was in the French films Sink Or Swim and Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life, playing the part.

The Olympics said the “interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings”.

Elsewhere, the ceremony was praised for having Canadian singer Celine Dion triumphantly return to live performing for the first time since revealing her battle with stiff person syndrome (SPS).