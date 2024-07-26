Mick Jagger and Charlize Theron go chic at Paris Olympics fashion event

Hollywood actresses Elizabeth Banks and Charlize Theron and the Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger have arrived in Paris on the eve of the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony.

Stars opted for black and white colours for the event, called the Prelude to the Olympics, which took place at the 6th arrondissement museum, the Louis Vuitton Foundation.

It was co-hosted by Mad Max: Fury Road star and South African actress Theron, wearing a white one-shoulder dress, along with Lupin star and French actor Omar Sy, US tennis star Serena Williams and Spanish singer Rosalia.

Mick Jagger, left, and Melanie Hamrick at the Paris event (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Sir Mick, 80, in a patterned jacket and shirt, attended alongside his ballerina partner, Melanie Hamrick, 37, in a simple black dress.

Banks also opted for a black gown, which was adorned with a blue sash, which could be a nod to one of the colours of the French flag, which also include white and red.

Serena Williams upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Williams, a four-time gold medal Olympic winner who won the French Open three times, also brought along something blue, with a small makeup box that she carried as she walked in a three-piece suit.

US rapper Snoop Dogg, who is carrying the Olympic torch on Friday towards the end of the relay, also brought the bling with a world-shaped medallion, and gold suit complete with a pocket watch.

He is working as a special correspondent for American TV network NBC, and the city he was born in, Los Angeles, will host the 2028 games.

Snoop Dogg will carry the Olympic torch in Paris (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush wore a red, scrunched-up, corseted dress, and posed for photos alongside Ashlyn Harris in a metallic gold jumpsuit.

In an Instagram post, they said: “Anna and Pharrell said the dress code is ‘medal worthy’. Bonus points for home country designers. And us? We said we’ll make it (US flag emoji) and (LGBT+ flag emoji) @csiriano understood the assignment #Olympics.”

Ashlyn Harris, left, and Sophia Bush in Paris (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

American fashion designer Christian Siriano designed their outfits as Vogue editor Dame Anna Wintour, Louis Vuitton men’s creative designer Pharrell Williams, and owner of luxury brand company LVMH, Bernard Arnault, also co-hosted the event.

Directors Spike Lee, Baz Luhrmann, Taika Waititi, and Steven Spielberg, who have all either been nominated or won Oscars for their work, were also in attendance, as was the Russian model, Natalia Vodianova.