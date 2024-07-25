James Bond star George Lazenby retires from acting after ‘a fun ride’

James Bond star George Lazenby has announced his retirement from acting at the age of 84, saying he had “a fun ride” but “getting older is no fun”.

Lazenby starred in just one film as Bond, 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, making him the series’ shortest serving actor, as well as the only non-British or Irish actor to play the role.

The Australian actor explained in a post on Twitter that he would also be retiring from public appearances and signing autographs.

George Lazenby starred in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service alongside Diana Rigg (PA)

His post read: “This hasn’t been an easy decision but it’s time to announce my retirement from work.

“Therefore, I won’t be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews or signing any more autographs as of today. It’s been a fun ride but getting older is no fun.

“I would like to thank my manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, for helping me since 2013, the best representative I ever had.

“I can now concentrate on spending more time with my family. My sincere gratitude to everyone out there for your love and support over the years. It has meant a lot to me.”

Despite his brief time as Bond, Lazenby’s role in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service saw the secret agent get married, with his wife Tracy shot dead shortly after.

Prior to becoming 007, Lazenby had been a model, and was even voted Top Model Of The Year in 1966, until he met 007 producer Albert Broccoli in a barber’s shop, who then offered him an audition for the part.

Lazenby was offered the chance to return as Bond, but he declined after his agent told him the spy would be archaic in the 1970s.

George Lazenby at a press reception in London, after he was announced as the second actor to play James Bond (PA)

After leaving the role of 007, Lazenby made the film Universal Soldier in 1971, which he helped to write, before starring in the 1972 Italian giallo film Who Saw Her Die? and the BBC’s Play For Today TV series in 1973.

In 1973, Lazenby revealed he had become an alcoholic and was broke having spent all of the money he made playing Bond.

He moved to Hong Kong with the hope of starring in Game Of Death, alongside Bruce Lee, but the martial artist died on the day Lazenby was supposed to meet him for dinner.

Despite Lee’s death, Lazenby featured in three films for his Golden Harvest production company, The Shrine Of Ultimate Bliss, The Man From Hong Kong and A Queen’s Ransom.