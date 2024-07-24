Olivia Attwood to whip bad boyfriends into shape on new ITV2 reality show

Love Island star Olivia Attwood will whip badly behaved boyfriends into shape in a new reality show for ITV2.

Eight unsuspecting men will be flown to a Greek island under the premise of filming a series about manhood and bromance but will be surprised when it is revealed that Attwood is there to teach them how to be better partners, at the behest of their girlfriends.

Across 11 episodes, the contestants will compete in a series of challenges, designed to rectify their ways and battle it out to become the most improved boyfriend.

There will be eliminations across the series as the least improved boyfriends deemed incapable of changing their ways are voted out, and one will be crowned the most improved boyfriend.

Olivia Attwood said she was excited about the new show (Ian West/PA)

Attwood said: “I’m so excited and honoured to announce that I am hosting my own dating show.

“This series has been two years in the making and keeping it under wraps has been so difficult.

“Filming with the couples in Greece exceeded all my expectations – they are just incredible and viewers are in for an absolute treat.”

Kate Teckman, head of development and commissioning editor of factual entertainment at ITV, said: “Expect the unexpected with lots of twists, turns and laugh out loud moments in this extraordinary test of relationships.

“Olivia’s irrepressible sense of humour, mischief and purpose makes her the perfect host to put these lovable rogues through their paces all in the name of a happy ending.”

The show, which has the working title Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends, will air this autumn on ITV2 and ITVX.