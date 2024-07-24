Jennifer Lopez sits on throne at her lavish Bridgerton-themed birthday party

Jennifer Lopez has shared video and photos of her sitting on a throne as part of her Bridgerton-themed 55th birthday party.

The American actress and singer’s husband Ben Affleck did not appear to be in the clips or images, posted to her Instagram account amid rumours of the couple going through martial difficulties.

Lopez’s post echoed the words of the Netflix series gossip writer Lady Whistledown, saying: “Dearest Gentle Reader…” before adding: “a splendid evening was had by all”.

The montage, set to modern-style classical music similar to that used in the Regency era-set show, begins with a horse and carriage before people dressed as footmen bring in a throne-like chair to a stage where violinists are performing.

There follows clips of men dressed in fashionable coats, waistcoats and breeches from the 19th century era along with women in frocks dancing what appears to be a cotillion courtly sequence.

Lopez also shared images of her in an embroidered grey gown and gold high heels sitting on a throne, before she changes into a green dress, sings and blows out the candles on her tiered birthday cake.

The clips appear to be from before the date of her birthday on Wednesday.

There has been speculation that she and Affleck could be considering divorce as she cancelled her summer concert tour saying she was “completely heartsick and devastated” at the decision.

Promoter Live Nation said she was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends”.

She and Affleck married in July 2022, after they rekindled their relationship following a high-profile split in 2004.

The couple featured in the 2024 film The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which told the story of their romance after their reunion in 2021, and featured her music.

The musical movie was accompanied by the album This Is Me… Now.