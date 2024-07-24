Billy Monger aiming to break Ironman record for double leg amputee

Racing driver and Race Across The World star Billy Monger will aim to break the Ironman world championship record for a double leg amputee when he takes on the challenge for Comic Relief.

The 25-year-old hopes to be the youngest ever double leg amputee to complete the endeavour when he takes on the 140.6-mile course in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

The challenge will comprise a 2.4-mile swim in the Pacific, a 112-mile cycle ride including sustained climbs in exposed terrains and strong crosswinds, and a 26.2-mile run across barren lava fields in intense humidity.

Former F4 driver Monger, who is now a commentator and pundit after losing both his legs following a crash in 2017, would be only the third double leg amputee to complete the Ironman world championship triathlon.

He is hoping to set a new record time, by completing the event in under 16 hours, 26 minutes and 59 seconds.

He said: “There’s no doubt about it that this is going to push me to my physical and mental breaking points. I’ve never run a marathon before, I’ve never cycled for seven to eight hours in a row, or swum 4km in the ocean.

“Add the heat and humidity of Hawaii to it all and there’s just so many factors to deal with – I know this is going to take every single bit of effort that I’ve got in me to get it done.”

Monger previously raised £3.2 million for Comic Relief by walking, kayaking, and cycling 140 miles across England in 2021.

He said: “Even though my first challenge was so hard – it was gruelling and took so much out of me – I just loved being a part of something that I knew was going to make such a difference. It’s what Comic Relief is all about and it’s why I’m back for more.

“I was lucky to meet people from projects supported by Comic Relief at the time, which was such an inspiration when you’re able to see how donations really do change people’s lives for the better.

“With every mile I cover, I’m hoping to raise as much as I can for those who need it most. To everyone supporting me and cheering me on, I’m so grateful. It really does mean the world.”

Comic Relief chief executive Samir Patel said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Billy back to take on his second challenge for Comic Relief.

“Three years on from seeing him grip the nation with his unshakeable determination, he’s once again going above and beyond to help raise life-changing funds for people fighting poverty and injustice here in the UK and around the world.

“Billy’s commitment embodies the true spirit of Comic Relief. There’s no doubt this is one of our toughest ever challenges, but if there’s anyone I’d back to see it through, it’s Billy.”