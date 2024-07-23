Fred Sirieix ‘too nervous’ to speak on air about daughter competing at Olympics

Fred Sirieix says he will be “too nervous” to commentate on air while his professional diver daughter competes during her heat at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The First Dates star, 52, will join the BBC’s presenting team at the games, but will not be in the commentary box for 19-year-old Team GB diver, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix’s events.

Sirieix made the comments in an interview with Radio Times where he said he and Andrea’s mother, his former partner Alex Spendolini, “don’t deserve a medal” for supporting their daughter’s career.

Fred Sirieix was interviewed for the Radio Times’ Olympics special (Radio Times/PA)

He said: “I’ll be at the pool, watching Andrea, not working, I don’t want to comment on my daughter diving. It’s too close to my heart.

“I’ll be speaking and commentating post-event, when everything’s done. I want to enjoy it. Regardless of what happens, there will be tears.

“If somebody deserves a medal, it’s her little brother, who was dragged to the pool, sitting in the stands to watch his iPad, or play with other kids he didn’t know.

“He’s the real hero of the story, but mum and dad, they don’t deserve a medal. This is what parents do. You look after your kids, give them all the opportunities you can.”

The French TV star and maitre d went on to say that while he hoped his home country hosted an Olympics to match London 2012, he would be supporting the British Olympians.

He added: “I’m not officially British, but I feel British.

“I will be supporting Team GB. Obviously, I’m a bit biased, because my daughter is part of Team GB, and I’ve met many of the athletes.

“But I’m also proud to go back to my home country and showcase France to the Brits.

“I hope the French put a Games on that are just as good as the Brits did in 2012. I was in the stadium during the opening ceremony, and I felt so proud.”

He rose to fame seating and waiting on guests on Channel 4’s reality dating programme First Dates, before he went on to host Snackmasters and Ultimate Wedding Planner.

He also appeared as a contestant on the 2023 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, clashing with fellow contestant, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage over Brexit.

Sirieix will be joined for the BBC’s coverage by former gymnast Beth Tweddle, former cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, former track and field athlete Dame Denise Lewis, retired heptathlete Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, four-time US gold medallist Michael Johnson, and former swimmer Rebecca Adlington.

Coverage will begin with the opening ceremony at 6.30pm on Friday July 26 on BBC One, during which each country will arrive along the River Seine in Paris.